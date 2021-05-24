On a mission to heal after exposing her dad to deadly virus

She picks up her dad's work phone, leaning in close to take a whiff as she often does with his wallet, his shirts and his cologne, hoping to sense his presence. But she smells nothing — COVID-19 robbed her of her senses of smell and taste.

At lunch, the family walks to Rubin's favorite restaurant and orders the "Bernie Reuben," a sandwich named after him. Every day, Rubin would walk into Kelly's Place to order a cheese omelet and go through the same comedic routine with a waitress.

"'Carol, I have to stand here for 20 minutes? There's 10 empty tables. How do you run a business like this?'" Bob Pepe says, imitating Bernie's voice. "And she'd go: 'Will you shut up? You know where you're sitting, go sit down!'"

Sitting next to her husband, Michelle Pepe bursts into laughter. Later, she wipes away tears.

"It was torture," she says. "But a year later, here I am, and I can laugh at these stories."

The next day, she awakens to kiss her father's photo. She looks at the calendar and heaves a sigh of relief. The ritual year of mourning is over.

"My father would be so tortured if he thought about how tortured I was, and I want him to be happy and at peace," she says. "And he's only going to be that way if I'm that way here."

