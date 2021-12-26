Omicron, weather conspire to spoil travel across U.S.

Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights are canceled.

Meanwhile, snow and cold continue to blanket the western and northern United States, setting up hazardous post-Christmas travel conditions Sunday and into the final week of 2021.

Across the West, "travel will remain dangerous and is discouraged, especially along mountain passes where long duration closures are likely. Dangerous avalanches are also likely in the Sierra Nevada, Washington Cascades, Northern Rockies, and Wasatch," the Weather Prediction Center said.

Bitter cold in the coming days will also impact states from Montana to Michigan. Meantime, unseasonable warmth will continue to toast the South as wildfire risk stretches across the central Plains.

Here's the latest:

