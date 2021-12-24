Omicron appears weaker, but good luck finding a test. Get the latest here.

 Skip to main content
CNBC reports per the World Health Organization, the Omicron variant is now known to have caused infections in 89 different countries.

Let's get caught up on Omicron variant developments on the eve of another coronavirus Christmas:

In some heartening news for the holidays, three new studies that combed through early data on the new Omicron variant suggest it does not cause severe disease as often as the Delta variant does.

Preliminary data suggest that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are between 50% and 70% less likely to need hospitalization than those with the delta strain, Britain’s public health agency said Thursday.

On the other hand, Omicron is so contagious that it will likely increase hospitalizations, and the unvaccinated still need to worry, public health experts said.

Anticipating rising hospitalizations, federal officials this week loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive.

Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don't have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut if there are severe staffing shortages, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

President Joe Biden promised to distribute hundreds of millions of free COVID-19 tests and to open more testing sites to fight surging infections, but the stepped-up efforts will not come in time for people who want to find out if they are infected before the holidays.

Americans have been searching drugstores for scarce home tests or waiting hours in chilly temperatures at testing facilities across the country.

Fueling the surging demand for tests is a mix of factors, including families seeking to keep holiday gatherings safe and people needing to prove they are virus-free for travel, work or school. 

Other recent developments:

Omicron is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S., but it hasn't stopped Americans determined to go home for the holidays. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has some tips. Watch now:

Omicron took over America mid holiday season, the variant is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. Should you travel? Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
