Omaha students face discipline for Floyd death reenactment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some Omaha high school students could face discipline for reenacting inside the school building the arrest and killing of George Floyd and then posting a photo of it to social media.

Westside Communities School District spokeswoman Brandi Paul called the image “incredibly hurtful." She told the Omaha World-Herald she could not speak on specific student discipline cases but said the district has policies in place to deal with disruptive behavior.

“Bottom line, if it disrupts that learning environment, there are consequences to those actions,” Paul said.

The picture of the reenactment shows a Westside High School student kneeling on the neck of another student — mimicking the May 25 killing of Floyd. Floyd, who was Black, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes. Chauvin was convicted earlier this month of murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s death.