Omaha gym owner convicted of sex assault on rare provision

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha gym owner has been convicted of sexually assaulting a one-time aspiring Olympic powerlifter under a rarely used provision of Nebraska's rape laws.

A judge on Tuesday convicted Douglas Anders, 59, of first-degree sexual assault for allegedly using coercion and deception to have sex with the young woman at his gym several years ago, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The woman, now 24, began attending Anders’ gym, Metabolic Engineering and Recovery Center, when she was 15 years old. Prosecutors say that when she was 17, Anders persuaded her that he needed to perform pelvic adjustments that involved him penetrating her with his fingers, and that over time, he coerced her into sex.