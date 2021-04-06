Olympic gold: Colleges, Team USA search for new ways to win

“In America, the entire ecosystem is tethered back to football and basketball,” said Sarah Wilhelmi, the USOPC's director of collegiate partnerships. “The thing we need to do is lean in and look at youth, college and elite sports across the board, up and down. We need to look at other opportunities we haven’t thought of yet.”

One that almost certainly won’t work is asking the government to provide financial help. Though Congress is getting involved in shaping the look of both Olympic and college sports, the law passed in 1978 that governs the Olympic operation in the United States dictates that taxpayer money not be used to fund the team or its ancillary organizations.

“If football revenue is split with football players, that is fine,” one AD wrote in the AP survey. “But if that were the case, there is no way those other women’s sports can be sustained and the men’s sports outside of football would have to be impacted as well. We cannot have it both ways.”

It boils down to a stark reality that few people are willing to articulate: While many agree that football and basketball players are exploited for the free labor they produce to bankroll a billion-dollar industry, much of that revenue is sunk back into sports that bring gold medals back to America.