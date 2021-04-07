Ole Miss student charged in frat hazing that injured pledge

“The Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity does not tolerate any activities that do not treat individuals with dignity and respect,” spokesperson Aranda Gehringer said.

The lawyer listed for Higgins in court records didn’t respond to a phone message and an email Tuesday.

Peavy said the family intends to sue the fraternity and possibly others. He said there is evidence that injuries were not “just an isolated incident” and said the fraternity and its members have done little to express support.

“I don't think anyone ever told the family ‘I’m sorry,'” Peavy said.

The university and the fraternity's international office said the chapter has been sanctioned, including restrictions on social activities, all new members signing an anti-hazing agreement and additional anti-hazing education.

A grand jury has yet to decide whether to indict Higgins. The next Lafayette County grand jury meeting is scheduled for June. Mickey Mallette, an assistant district attorney in Lafayette County, declined to comment.