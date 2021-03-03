Oklahoma prosecutor urges panel to reject inmate's claims

This week, Jones' legal team released a video and a letter from a man who served time in an Arkansas' prison with a man who was with Jones when Howell was killed, testified against him and served 10 years in prison. That man, Christopher Jordan, has since been released. In the video, Arkansas inmate Roderick Wesley alleges that Jordan confessed to killing Howell and framing Jones.

Prater's letter didn't specifically address this most recent allegation, but noted that appellate courts rejected claims that Jones' attorneys were ineffective for not calling two other inmates who made similar claims that Jordan confessed to killing Howell.

“Questions about allegations of innocence made by the murderer, his counsel or his supporters are addressed in the filing," Prater said in an email to The Associated Press when asked about the latest allegation from Wesley. “Continued misinformation espoused by the killer’s PR firm will not be responded to.”

Jones' attorney, Dale Baich, said appellate courts have never looked at the merits of the claims by the inmates and criticized Prater for not taking a closer look.

“It seems like the district attorney is ignoring all this new evidence," Baich said.