Oklahoma prep broadcaster denounced for racist comments

“While we are currently investigating the incident, this crew will not be doing any more games for the remainder of our championships,” OSSAA director David Jackson said. “This kind of behavior will never be tolerated by anyone representing the NFHS or OSSAA.”

The NFHS Networks said in a statement that it was "sickened" and "outraged" by the comments.

"We are aggressively investigating the incident and will ensure that any individuals responsible will have no relationship with the NFHS Network moving forward," according to the statement.

The OSSAA and NFHS Network did not return phone calls to The Associated Press on Friday.

Kneeling during the anthem during U.S. sporting events has become a familiar way for athletes to express themselves, often protesting racial or social injustice. Norman High School Superintendent Nick Migliorino said the school district supports the students' right to freely express themselves.

“We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers,” Migliorno said. “We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.”