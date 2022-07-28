 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Oklahoma pair arrested in child's death, body was burned

  • Updated
  • 0

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man and a woman described as his girlfriend have been arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma, authorities said.

Police in Seminole, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, were acting on a tip and found the child's burned body Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

Authorities haven’t specified the age of the child, which the OSBI said was a toddler.

Police later arrested Chad Jennings, 32, on murder, child abuse and conspiracy warrants and Katherine Penner, 31, on accessory to murder, child abuse and desecration of a body warrants.

Both were jailed Thursday and records didn't list an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

It was not clear how the couple and the child were connected and an OSBI spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call Thursday.

People are also reading…

The child's body was sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine both the identity and the cause of death, the OSBI said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

White House offers Russia a deal to release basketball star Brittney Griner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News