Oklahoma officer charged in Black man's fatal shooting

“There are always many things to consider when determining whether or not an officer’s use of deadly force is lawfully justified or not," Prater said in a statement. “Any loss of human life is tragic, and I take these decisions very seriously.”

Holman's attorney, Kyle Sweet, said in a statement that he is convinced Holman “acted lawfully, and we are proud to represent him as we fight these charges in a court of law."

John George, the head of the local Fraternal Order of Police branch, said Holman followed his training and took steps to protect another officer when de-escalation tactics proved ineffective.

“In this situation, when faced with a disturbed individual armed with a deadly weapon, our officers used multiple methods of de-escalation and less-lethal options to try to avoid the use of deadly force," the police union president said in a statement. “When those efforts were ineffective, the officers were put in peril when they were charged by the armed person. We maintain that Sgt. Holman upheld his duty and followed the law."

The charging documents filed Thursday include the alternative lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter, which carries a punishment of between two and four years in prison.