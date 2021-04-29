Oklahoma House OKs ban on teaching critical race theory

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma public school teachers would be prohibited from teaching certain concepts of race and racism under a bill given final approval by the state House on Thursday.

The GOP-controlled House voted 70-19 for the bill that prohibits teaching of so-called “critical race theory.”

“Students are being taught that because they’re a certain race or sex, they’re inherently superior to others or should feel guilty for something that happened in the past," said Rep. Kevin West, a Moore Republican who sponsored the bill. “We’re trying to set boundaries that we as a state say will not be crossed when we’re teaching these kinds of subjects."

Among the concepts that would be prohibited are that individuals, by virtue of race or gender, are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

Some Republicans expressed concerns that public school children are being indoctrinated into thinking that white people are inherently racist or sexist.

Democrats said the bill was a waste of time and addressed a non-existent problem.