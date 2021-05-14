Oklahoma governor booted from Tulsa Race Massacre commission

Stitt’s role “has been purely ceremonial and he had not been invited to attend a meeting until this week,” her statement said.

The commission was formed to organize events for the anniversary of the massacre that occurred May 31 and June 1 in 1921. A white mob killed an estimated 300 people and wounded 800 while burning 30 blocks of Black-owned businesses and homes and neighborhood churches in Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood, also known as “Black Wall Street.” Planes were even used to drop explosives on the area, burning it to the ground.

In a letter to the governor Tuesday, Armstrong said the commission was “gravely disappointed” that neither Stitt nor a representative chose to attend a meeting Monday night to discuss the signing of the GOP-backed legislation on "critical race theory,” which examines systemic racism and how race influences U.S. politics, legal systems and society. Among the concepts that are prohibited are that individuals, by virtue of race or gender, are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

Armstrong had said Stitt’s signing of the bill on May 7 was “diametrically opposite to the mission of the Centennial Commission and reflects your desire to end your affiliation.”