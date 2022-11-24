Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting

BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff's deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it's investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff's deputies and a man who had attempted to enter a building with a shotgun and later opened fire on the deputies.

Harper County Sheriff's deputies were called around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to a residential part of the town of about 1,000 people, which is 180 miles (290 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. When the deputies arrived, the armed man ran and they caught up with him a few blocks away, state investigators said.

The man then shot at the deputies, hitting one of them, and they returned fire, killing him, according to the statement. Investigators declined to release the dead man's name until his family is notified.

The wounded deputy was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a facility in Oklahoma City. Investigators said the deputy is in stable condition and the injuries are not life-threatening.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it was asked to investigate the shooting by the local sheriff's office and said it could not release any further information.