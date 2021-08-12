Oklahoma court: Supreme Court McGirt ruling not retroactive

Pushmataha County District Attorney Mark Matloff had appealed the decision on Parish, arguing that the Supreme Court did not specify if McGirt could be applied retroactively.

Matloff did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Thursday's ruling, written by Judge David Lewis, noted that the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has already overturned several convictions, including capital murder cases, but said it did so without having the federal appeals court ruling drawn to its attention.

“Exercising our independent state law authority to interpret the remedial scope of the state post-conviction statutes, we now hold that McGirt, and our post-McGirt decisions ... shall not apply retroactively to void a conviction that was final when McGirt was decided,” Lewis wrote.

“Any statements, holdings or suggestions to the contrary in our previous cases are hereby overruled,” according to the order.

Parish, a member of the Choctaw Nation, was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 beating and shooting death of Robert Strickland within the historic Choctaw Reservation. He has been charged in federal court with murder in the case and has pleaded not guilty.