Oklahoma court lifts stays in 2 McGirt-related decisions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Tuesday lifted stays in two cases it overturned based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the state has no jurisdiction over crimes committed on tribal lands by non-American Indians against Native Americans.

The court lifted stays of its previous reversals of the murder conviction of Shawn McDaniel and the child neglect conviction of Victor Castro-Huerta.

The ruling comes after state Attorney General John O’Connor filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme appealing the state court's decision that Oklahoma did not have concurrent jurisdiction in Castro-Huerta’s case.

O'Connor argued the state has concurrent jurisdiction in cases in which the crime was committed by someone who is not Native American, although the victim is a member of Cherokee Nation, according to The Oklahoman.