Oklahoma court declines to bar duo from death penalty case

Attorneys for Luck and Doyle didn’t immediately reply to Saturday phone messages seeking comment.

Jones' attorney, Michael Lieberman said he is pleased the ruling came quickly.

“We're certainly very grateful to the Supreme Court for getting that issue resolved as quickly as the did,” Jones said. “We're looking forward to Monday, going before the parole board to prove that (Jones) is innocent.”

The board could recommend downgrading Jones' sentence to life in prison with or without the possibility of parole, but Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt would make the final decision.

Prater vowed to oppose a commutation recommendation should the board send it to the governor.

Jones, now 41, has maintained his innocence since his arrest and alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key state witness against him.