Oklahoma board urges governor to commute death sentence

Information from trial transcripts shows that witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Howell’s stolen vehicle. Investigators also found the murder weapon and a bandana with Jones’ DNA in an attic space above his bedroom. Jones claimed in his commutation filing that the gun and bandana were planted there by the actual killer.

Howell's sister and two young daughters — one of whom testified Monday — were in Howell's SUV when the carjacking happened in his parents' driveway in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond.

“I was there when my brother Paul Howell was murdered," Howell's sister, Megan Tobey, told the board. “I know beyond a doubt that Julius Jones murdered my brother."

Tobey said the killer also ran over Howell, crushing his legs, as he sped away.

“My parents never got over the death of their youngest son," Tobey said. “They never got closure and they were never truly happy again."

This story has been updated to correct that board recommended Jones' sentence be commuted to life in prison, not life without parole.

