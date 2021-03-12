Okahoma prep game broadcaster denounced for racist comments

"We are aggressively investigating the incident and will ensure that any individuals responsible will have no relationship with the NFHS Network moving forward," according to the statement.

The OSSAA and NFHS Network did not return phone calls to The Associated Press on Friday.

Kneeling during the anthem during U.S. sporting events has become a familiar way for athletes to express themselves, often protesting racial or social injustice. Norman High School Superintendent Nick Migliorino said the school district supports the students' right to freely express themselves.

“We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers,” Migliorno said. “We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.”

Migliorino said the announcers were hired by the OSSAA and that the district would use another live stream service for the remainder of the state tournament.

State public schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister also released a statement, saying the comments cannot be tolerated.

“The remarks made were sickening and vile," Hofmeister said. "My heart aches for the young female athletes who were subjected to this hateful and disgusting tirade.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0