Oil trader admits to role in major Ecuador bribery scheme

MIAMI (AP) — A former representative for commodities giant Gunvor pleaded guilty Tuesday to helping channel more than $22 million in bribes to high-level officials in Ecuador in exchange for lucrative contracts with the state-run oil company.

As part of his plea deal in Brooklyn federal court, Raymond Kohut agreed to forfeit $2.2 million in proceeds from the bribery scheme, which he said ran from at least 2012 to August 2020.

Kohut faces up to 20 years in prison. The 68-year-old said he is not a U.S. citizen but entered his guilty plea from Long Island, New York.

Switzerland-based Gunvor said it was cooperating with the U.S. Justice Department and described Kohut as a “former agent.”

“Gunvor has further taken steps to ban outright the use of agents for business development purposes,” a spokesman, Seth Pietras, said in a statement.

It's unclear if U.S. prosecutors are also looking into any criminal responsibility for Gunvor, which they identified in court only as a “European trading company.”

But Kohut's plea follows a number of investigations by Brooklyn prosecutors targeting corruption in Latin America's commodities markets.