Ohio urges judges to keep Census Bureau on data deadline

Referring to Ohio, Stern said, “Our views are starting to look very similar in that we both want to get that gold standard to Ohio and other states."

Ohio sued the Commerce Secretary earlier this year after the Census Bureau said it would be unable to meet a legal deadline to release the redistricting data to the states by March 31 because of delays caused by the pandemic. The bureau said the data would be available in an older format in August and in a more user-friendly format by the end of September. A federal judge dismissed Ohio's case and the state appealed, saying the delay threatened its ability to meet redistricting deadlines approved by voters and set in its state constitution.

Ohio’s constitution requires, for the first time, an independent commission to finish redrawing legislative districts by Sept. 1. It sets a Sept. 30 deadline for the state’s General Assembly to complete a new map of congressional districts.

“We didn’t bring this lawsuit to try to bully the Census. We brought this lawsuit because we really need the data for the redistricting process to go smoothly," Flowers told the judges Wednesday.