When word surfaced that soils and liquids laced with chemicals from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment were being sent to southeastern Michigan for storage, local residents and politicians were livid.

“People were seeing pictures of what happened in Ohio — the smoke plumes, wildlife dying,” said Jordyn Sellek, director of a local government coalition. “They were hearing about people having health issues, and that's scary. And now it's coming into your community.”

So loud was the outcry that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted shipments from the crash site in the town of 5,000 to a hazardous waste landfill and underground deep-injection wells in suburban Detroit.

Resistance was fierce elsewhere, too, from a raucous town hall meeting in Roachdale, Indiana, to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt barring the waste from a landfill there. EPA finally issued a pointed reminder that states cannot interfere with federally authorized waste transport.

“We ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the mess it made, and no one should be impeding, preventing or getting in the way,” Administrator Michael Regan said March 17, adding it would take about three months to finish the job.

Yet roadblocks keep popping up. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott scuttled a company's plan to treat East Palestine liquids and dispose of them in the city wastewater system.

The controversy illuminates an uncomfortable truth: Hazardous wastes are seemingly everywhere, from sprawling factories to household garages. They're byproducts of industrial processes and goods consumers value. And when people want to get rid of waste, it has to go somewhere.

The U.S. has 667 facilities that treat, store and dispose of hazardous wastes and are regulated under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, according to EPA. Of those, 252 are commercial facilities that receive waste from offsite customers. The others, including factories, handle only waste generated on the premises.

Seventeen of the commercial facilities have landfills, three have deep injection wells and 12 have incinerators. Others store waste in containers while awaiting treatment or disposal.

Thirty-eight Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in the fiery Feb. 3 wreck. No one was injured but about half of East Palestine's population was evacuated for days when authorities ignited vinyl chloride in five cars to prevent an explosion. Many residents have complained of headaches, rashes and other health problems, although government officials say air and water testing hasn't found dangerous pollution levels.

Long-term exposure to vinyl chloride, a colorless gas used to make products including plastic pipes, wire coatings and kitchenware, is associated with liver damage and cancer, EPA says.

Ohio officials are pressing the rail company and EPA to get rid of tainted dirt and water. Gov. Mike DeWine said March 10 that 24,400 tons of excavated soil were piled at the scene. Portions were hauled to three facilities in Ohio and others in Michigan, Indiana and Texas before protests stalled removal.

A week later, the EPA notified state environmental agencies that preventing the waste shipments could violate federal law and the U.S. Constitution's interstate commerce provision.

Since then, neither the EPA nor the company has disclosed where the East Palestine waste is going, although daily reports provide updates on volumes removed. As of Monday, 19,900 tons of soil and 11.4 million gallons of liquid wastewater had been shipped, according to DeWine's office. That's enough liquid to fill more than 17 Olympic swimming pools.

A truck hauling 20 tons of the soil ran off a state road Monday and overturned, spilling about half, although the waste was contained and posed no threat to nearby waters, the Highway Patrol said.

Republic Industrial and Energy Solutions in Romulus, Michigan, received February shipments of liquid wastes for disposal in its two injection wells. Some contaminated soils went to U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal, a landfill in Belleville, Michigan, owned by the same company.

The Romulus facility, which also stores waste in aboveground tanks, has past regulatory violations.

The state environment department cited the facility within the past year for leaks from a sludge dewatering press, mislabeled containers and an alarm malfunction. All problems were corrected promptly and none resulted in hazardous releases to the environment, spokesman Hugh McDiarmid Jr. said.

Both facilities have permits to take hazardous materials. Vinyl chloride is among chemicals authorized for storage at Romulus, the state says.

Even so, local leaders complained they got no advance notice. “It sounds ... like we've been sandbagged,” said Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

“I just don't think Michigan, with one of the world's biggest supplies of fresh water, is the best place to inject this stuff in the ground,” said Kevin Krause, fire services and emergency management director in Romulus.

Roman Blahoski, spokesman for the owner Republic Services, said the liquids injected into the wells were “99% water” and soils sent to the landfill had low contaminant levels. “Responsible disposal of hazardous waste is a basic community need,” he said.

