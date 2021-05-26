Ohio to announce 1st winners of Vax-a-Million lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The names of two lucky Ohioans, an adult and a child, will be announced Wednesday night as the first winners of the state's Vax-a-Million incentive prizes which include $1 million for those 18 and older and a full-ride college scholarship for teens.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced the program May 12 to boost lagging vaccination rates. More than 2.7 million adults registered for the money prize and more than 100,000 children ages 12 to 17 entered for the scholarship, which includes tuition, room and board, and books.

Four more winners of the $1 million and a college scholarship will be announced each Wednesday for the next four weeks.

The Ohio Lottery conducted the first drawing Monday afternoon at its draw studio in Cleveland using a random number generator to pick the winners ahead of time, and then confirmed the eligibility of the ultimate winner.

Participants must register to enter by phone or via the Vax-a-Million website. Teens can register themselves, but parents or legal guardians must verify their eligibility. The names of entrants who don't win will be carried over week to week.