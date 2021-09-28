Ohio State sex abuse survivors plan appeals, defend motives

Attorney Richard Schulte said he has over 50 clients in that group who didn't get to mediate their cases or participate in the individual settlement program.

“Ohio State has decided for whatever reason to exclude all these survivors and deny them any accountability whatsoever,” Schulte said.

Attorneys for many of the men who came forward with claims have argued most didn’t recognize their experiences as abuse or understand Ohio State's role in enabling it until after accusations about Strauss first became public in 2018.

A statement from lawyers representing Snyder-Hill and more than 100 others said Watson’s ruling “sends a disturbing message that the very real challenges sexual abuse survivors often face in understanding what has happened to them – and who enabled the abuse they experienced – is irrelevant when they ultimately ask for the court’s help in holding abusive people and institutions accountable."

Beedon said it's also been frustrating and hurtful to see social media users and other critics questioning survivors' motives as they continue litigation.

“I don't know if they understand fully the pain and the counseling and the anger and how we dealt with this and how this has affected our personal lives even to this day,” Beedon said.