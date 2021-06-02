Ohio ready to announce 2nd Vax-a-Million incentive winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio residents who were recently vaccinated may want to answer their phone Wednesday even if the number isn't familiar. It might be Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the other end.

The Ohio Lottery planned to announce the next winners of the state's Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prizes at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday at the end of the lottery's Cash Explosion TV show.

Wednesday is also the day that the last statewide orders meant to slow the spread of the coroanvirus expire, including—for unvaccinated individuals—the statewide mask order and social distancing requirements—and limits on restaurant table seating. DeWine continues to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to wear masks if not vaccinated.

The only virus-related restrictions that will remain in place after Wednesday are those involving nursing homes and assisted living facilities. But businesses and schools will still be able to require masks and social distancing, if they choose to do so.

Abbigail Bugenske, last week's winner of $1 million learned of her good fortune just minutes before her name was drawn when DeWine called as she was driving to her parents' home in suburban Cleveland.