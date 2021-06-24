Ohio proposals would let high schoolers redo pandemic year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The pandemic made Jake Gregg's senior year of high school very different than anticipated. He got by enough to graduate, but now the 19-year-old Ohioan wants a redo.

The Wheelersburg quarterback aspires to play football in college and wants what coronavirus restrictions took away last year: the chance to visit football camps and meet college coaches, to play a full finale season in front of thousands of fans, to absorb more from classes and elevate his grades that plummeted during remote and hybrid learning.

Some Ohio lawmakers are proposing it's only fair to offer Gregg and other students that second chance if they want it.

Under a measure introduced this week by GOP Sen. Andrew Brenner, of Delaware, and Democratic Sen. Teresa Fedor, of Toledo, students who just finished their senior year could re-enroll in 12th grade this fall to take the same classes and get another round of eligibility for sports.

“It’s really important not only for student-athletes but for all students that they get this done, because it was a pretty rough year,” said Gregg, who has advocated for that flexibility.