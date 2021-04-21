 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ohio police fatally shoot teen swinging knife; verdict gives hope to Black America; 5 years without Prince
0 comments
alert special report

Ohio police fatally shoot teen swinging knife; verdict gives hope to Black America; 5 years without Prince

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Over 80 million are waking up to sub-freezing temperatures and record cold. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Ohio police release bodycam video showing fatal shooting of teen girl swinging knife; Chauvin conviction offers some hope, if only fleeting, to Black America; a tribute to Prince five years after his death.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Columbus Police Shooting

In an image from police bodycam video that the Columbus Police Department played during a news conference Tuesday night, April 20, 2021, a teenage girl, foreground, appears to wield a knife during an altercation before being shot by a police officer Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. 

Columbus police officer fatally shoots girl swinging knife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police shot and killed a teenage girl who swung at two other people with a knife Tuesday, according to bodycam footage from the officer who fired the shots just minutes before the verdict in George Floyd’s killing was read.

Officials with the Columbus Division of Police showed a segment of the footage Tuesday night just hours after the shooting took place in a neighborhood on the city’s east side. The decision to swiftly release the video was a departure from protocol as the force faces immense scrutiny from the public following a series of recent high-profile police killings that have led to clashes. Read more:

***

George Floyd Officer Trial

People hold signs, including one with an image of George Floyd, outside the courthouse in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after the guilty verdicts were announced in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of Floyd. 

Floyd verdict gives hope, if only fleeting, to Black America

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Relief, even if fleeting and momentary, is a feeling that Black Americans have rarely known in America: From slavery to Jim Crow segregation to enduring punishments for living while Black, a breath of fresh air untainted by oppression has long been hard to come by.

Nonetheless, the conviction of ex-cop Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd nearly a year ago allowed many across this city and the nation to exhale pent-up anxiety — and to inhale a sense of hope.

But what might they feel hope for? Read more:

***

Prince Anniversary

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The music icon died of an accidental opioid overdose at his Paisley Park studio on April 21, 2016. He was 57. 

Prince fans headed to Paisley Park five years after death

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — Paisley Park, where Prince lived and worked, will welcome back a select 1,400 fans Wednesday to mark the fifth anniversary of his death from inside his creative sanctuary.

The sprawling studio's atrium will be opened to those who rushed for one of the free reservations, while other fans can leave flowers and mementos in front of a statue erected outside the front doors in the shape of his famous purple Love Symbol. Read more:

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Some top headlines this morning: April 21

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas
World
AP

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas

  • By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX George Floyd Officer Trial Los Angeles

George Floyd's name is written on a sidewalk near the intersection of Florence and Normandie Avenues in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+14
Today in history: April 21

Today in history: April 21

Prince, one of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times, was found dead at his home in suburban Minneapolis, and more even…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 things you never knew about Queen Elizabeth II

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News