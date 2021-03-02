Ohio mother charged with killing 6-year-old son, throwing body into Ohio River

"It was a little unusual, because usually when you have a missing child, the first thing to do as the parents is they contact the police," Birk said.

But under questioning, Gosney and Hamilton allegedly told detectives James was killed in Preble County "a few days" ago, according to a news release from Birk.

"The mother is not showing much remorse at this time," Birk said. "She's not really saying, you know, what the motive was."

Gosney had taken James and two other children in the household to the Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County and was going to leave them there, Birk said. It is unclear what happened between her trying to leave them and when James died; however, Birk said, the mother later took the boy's body back to their residence in Middletown.

Sometime Saturday evening, when the two other children were asleep, the couple allegedly took the body and disposed of it in the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Birk said that child welfare officials have been involved with the family in the past but did not give additional details. The two other children have been removed from the residence and are now in foster care, the chief added.

