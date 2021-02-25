Ohio is first state to sue Census Bureau over delay in data

Ohio on Thursday became the first state to challenge the U.S. Census Bureau's decision to push back the release of 2020 census figures so more time can be spent on fixing any inaccuracies in the data.

The lawsuit filed by Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers asks a federal judge in Dayton to restore a March 31 deadline for the Census Bureau to turn over 2020 census figures used for redrawing districts, instead of a Sept. 30 deadline announced by the statistical agency earlier this month. The lawsuit claims the delay will undermine Ohio's process of redrawing congressional and legislative districts.

Census Bureau officials blamed the need for extra time on operational delays during the 2020 census caused by the pandemic. The dates for releasing the 2020 census data have bounced all over the calendar because of court fights and changes made to adjust to hurdles posed by the pandemic and efforts to comply with federally mandated deadlines.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators recently introduced legislation that would extend the deadline for turning in the redistricting data to Sept. 30 instead of the statutorily required March 31 date.