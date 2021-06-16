Ohio House expels former Republican speaker in historic vote

Householder faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Before the expulsion vote, GOP Rep. Bill Seitz of Cincinnati argued unsuccessfully that an unproven criminal indictment is not the action implied by disorderly conduct. The proper approach would be an impeachment trial or to wait for the criminal case's outcome, he said.

“What else are they going to bring in and say is disorderly conduct?” Seitz said.

State Rep. Emilia Sykes, the top House Democrat, who has been urging lawmakers to expel Householder for over a year, said the disgraced lawmaker gave the chamber “no choice but to act.”

“Make no mistake, there is no joy in seeing a former Ohio speaker removed from office in disgrace, but this is our opportunity to stand against corruption and to turn a page on this dark chapter in Ohio history and begin to rebuild the People’s trust in a government that’s supposed to work for them,” Sykes said in a statement.

“Justice, decency and common sense gave a standing ovation to today’s vote to expel Mr. Householder from the People’s House,” Republican Attorney General Dave Yost tweeted shortly after the vote.