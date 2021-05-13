Ohio governor pitches $1 million prizes, college scholarships to encourage vaccinations

"Using millions of dollars in relief funds in a drawing is a grave misuse of money that could be going to respond to this ongoing crisis," she said.

DeWine acknowledged the unusual nature of the financial incentives.

"I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you're crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,'" he said. But the real waste, when the vaccine is now readily available, "is a life lost to COVID-19," the governor said.

The White House and Treasury Department had no immediate comment on the governor's plan.

All Ohio's COVID-19 orders except those applying to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will end June 2, the Republican also announced during the address. However, DeWine noted that stores and businesses still may require customers to be masked.

In announcing the mandates' end, the governor cited the sharp drop in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and the high vaccination rates among people 65 and older. He also said the vaccine is a "tested and proven weapon" that all Ohioans 12 and older can now avail themselves of.