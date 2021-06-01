Officials say ballots safe after alarm at elections facility

Trump seized on the incident after photos of the open exterior door circulated online, saying in an email to supporters on Monday that “we must not allow ANYONE to compromise these ballots by leaving the building unsecured.”

“Republicans and Patriots must protect this site and the Absentee Ballots,” Trump said. “The Left talks about election security but they do not practice what they preach because they are afraid of what might be found. Fulton County Leadership — do the right thing and protect these ballots.”

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair Robb Pitts, who has defended the county's handling of the election and been critical of the effort to review the ballots, said the most important thing is that “the room where the ballots are kept was never breached or compromised.”

“The ballots remained safe, despite what some would have you believe,” Pitts said, adding that he couldn't disclose much more because of current litigation and the ongoing investigation by the sheriff's office that includes looking into “how the door was opened, who opened it and why.”

