Officials: Northwest heat may have killed 1; ER visits spike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Extreme heat may be behind a death in Portland, Oregon, this week, and emergency room visits for heat-related illness rose sharply as sweltering temperatures gripped the normally temperate Pacific Northwest for the second time this summer, authorities said Friday.

The cause of the death Thursday won't be known for several weeks. The news was nonetheless a blow for authorities who faced criticism when hundreds of people died in Oregon, Washington state and western Canada in a much hotter heat wave in late June that was fueled by climate change.

Temperatures that had been expected to soar to the triple digits in Portland for a third day Friday were somewhat suppressed by a thick veil of wildfire smoke, but the city still hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius). Seattle reached 88 F (31 C).

The National Weather Service said heat advisories and warnings were also in effect from the Midwest to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic through at least Friday.