AP

Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

Four Slain North Dakota

FILE - Chad Isaak, right, of Washburn, sits with his defense team during the third day of his murder trial at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan, N.D., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Authorities say Isaak, convicted in a 2019 quadruple slaying, has killed himself in prison. Isaak was appealing his convictions in the killings of the owner of a Mandan property management business and three workers there.

 Mike McCleary - member, The Bismarck Tribune

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who was serving a life sentence for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” The trooper was told that Chad Isaak,48, had been taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m.

Isaak was serving four life sentences without the possibility of parole for the April 2019 killings of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married. No motive was given at the trial.

The four were shot and stabbed inside the property management company’s building in Mandan.

Isaak was appealing his convictions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

