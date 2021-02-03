Officials: no Super Bowl threat amid rise of white supremacy

Because of the pandemic, the number of fans at the game will be about a third of the roughly 70,000-seat capacity of the stadium. There will be no tailgating, masks must be worn and the NFL is providing a safety kit containing masks and hand sanitizers to all fans entering the stadium.

As in the past, flight restrictions are being imposed around the stadium and its attendant events, including a ban on any use of drones. Civil fines up to $30,000 and possible criminal prosecution could await any violators.

“The Super Bowl is a no-drone zone. Leave your drones at home,” McPherson said.

The FBI chief added that social media is the preferred method for extremists — domestic or foreign — to plan and organize any kind of operation. Tips from people who see such communications are a key way law enforcement agencies can zero in and disrupt them, he said.

“Terrorists move at the speed of social media,” McPherson said. “Let us vet it out.”

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said that over a year ago when planning for the game began in earnest no one foresaw the coronavirus pandemic coming — or that the hometown Buccaneers would be playing in the game.

“We're up to the challenge,” said Dugan, who recently recovered from COVID-19. “The goal is to find a fan-friendly experience that is safe and secure for everyone.”

