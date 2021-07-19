 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack
0 comments
AP

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STUART, Fla. (AP) — An alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park Monday, officials said.

The attack occurred shortly before noon at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart, according to a Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water, officials said. The 9-foot (3-meter) alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free. Officials said the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) to meet a medical helicopter, officials said. A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

State wildlife officers were investigating the attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News