Officials investigate suspicious package at Line 3 protests

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Friday after a protester allegedly threw a suspicious package at a construction site for the Enbridge Energy Line 3 replacement pipeline, according to Enbridge and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

A bomb squad was called to the area that was evacuated, though there were no immediate details. Enbridge said the company has shut down its pipelines in the area out of an abundance of caution.

There were no immediate arrests in connection with the package, which authorities say was thrown by protesters shortly after 12:30 p.m. as they were dispersing from the area. Enbridge Energy said workers saw a protester throw a suspicious device onto the construction site, then rush to drive away.

Enbridge said its workers were evacuated. The sheriff’s office said Perch Lake Town Hall was being used as a shelter. The incident is ongoing.

It was not immediately clear how many protesters were in the area, or how many people were evacuated.