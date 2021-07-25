Officials in Michigan county will return virus bonuses

“Since these payments were made, confusion about the nature of these funds has run rampant,” a statement from commissioners said. “(We) deeply regret that this gesture has been misinterpreted, and have unanimously decided to voluntarily return the funds to the county, pending additional guidance from the state of Michigan.”

Commissioner Marlene Webster insisted she had no idea that she had voted to pay herself and returned the money last week, even posting a copy of the check on Facebook. She criticized the latest statement, saying there was no misinterpretation of the payments.

"That’s an insult to the citizens of Shiawassee County,” Webster said.

Two Michigan congressmen, a Democrat and a Republican, said federal virus aid wasn't intended to reward elected officials.

Separately, a judge set a hearing for Monday in a lawsuit aimed at rescinding bonuses for the officials. It was filed before the latest action.

