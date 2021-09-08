Officials: Health care rationing could spread across Idaho

“Almost every day at this point we are having cardiac arrest from patients when their oxygen levels dip too low and we can't supply them with enough oxygen,” Scoggins said.

An entire floor of the hospital has been turned into a COVID-19 ward — meaning medical staffers must put on full protective gear before they enter the floor — and the hospital's conference center has also been converted into a field hospital of sorts.

In one hospital conference center classroom, COVID-19 patients in beds separated by temporary partitions are receiving oxygen. In another classroom, coronavirus patients who aren't hospitalized are getting monoclonal antibody treatment in hopes of preventing their symptoms from worsening.

While many of the region's smaller, rural hospitals have not yet had to ration health care, they frequently have no place to send their critically ill patients who would normally be transferred to Kootenai Health.

Hospitals in neighboring Washington state would normally help with the overflow, but they are also full, Jeppesen said.

Peter Mundt, the spokesman for Gritman Medical Center in the Idaho city of Moscow said the institution is struggling to find hospital destinations to transfer patients with serious heart problems and other conditions unrelated to COVID-19.