 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials: Federal agents fatally shoot man in Florida
0 comments
AP

Officials: Federal agents fatally shoot man in Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Federal agents investigating a financial scheme fatally shot a man in South Florida on Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in Coral Gables and involved agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Miami Herald reported. Coral Gables is located just southwest of Miami.

“During a large-scale financial investigation, an individual brandished a weapon at special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, as a result agents fired at the suspect,” agency spokesman Nestor Yglesias said in a statement.

The agents were treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, Yglesias said.

Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene, Yglesias said.

Florida state law enforcement officials were investigating the shooting.

The man wasn't immediately identified.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Miami Herald.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News