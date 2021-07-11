Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection policies

Turner, who previously specialized in repairing older buildings, said he’s seen very dangerous damage in Florida buildings. “I’m surprised that (Surfside) is the first one that I’ve seen this happen to," he said. "I’m not surprised it happened; I’m surprised it’s the first one.”

In Boca Raton, officials are working quickly to establish a recertification process for older buildings, Councilman Andy Thomson said.

“We have a number of high-rise condos on the beach, particularly. And I think that’s what causes the most heartburn for people because of the potential of corrosion due to saltwater,” Thomson said.

Steven Rogers lives at the Chalfonte condominiums in Boca Raton, where neither the city nor Palm Beach County requires building recertification. But Rogers, who was elected the condominium association president, said they're not waiting for either to set a policy.

The association hired engineers two years ago to inspect the two 22-story towers built in the late 1970s on the Atlantic Ocean. Rogers said he called engineers again after the Surfside collapse and told them he wants an inspection policy that’s more stringent than Miami-Dade’s. The association is now making repairs with plans to do so every year.