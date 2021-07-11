Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection polices

Steven Rogers lives at the Chalfonte condominiums in Boca Raton, where neither the city nor Palm Beach County requires building recertification. But Rogers, who was elected the condominium association president, said they're not waiting for either to set a policy.

The association hired engineers two years ago to inspect the two 22-story towers built in the late 1970s on the Atlantic Ocean. Rogers said he called engineers again after the Surfside collapse and told them he wants an inspection policy that’s more stringent than Miami-Dade’s. The association is now making repairs with plans to do so every year.

“Do inspections that you feel are necessary, not what the city or the state feels is necessary,” Rogers said. “It’s going to take time for the city or the state to come out with new laws, and in that time, we have to move. We have to do the right things now.”

How the state will act could depend a lot on what's learned about the Surfside collapse, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference.