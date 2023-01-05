Officials: 8 dead in Utah the result of murder-suicide

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — Eight family members - including five children - found dead in a southern Utah home were killed by their father, authorities said Thursday.

Officials in the city of Enoch said Michael Haight, 42, took his own life after killing his wife, mother-in-law and the couple’s five children.

The children ranged in age from 4 to 17 and included three girls and two boys, authorities said. The other victims were Tausha Haight, 40, and her 78-year-old mother, Gail Earl.

Authorities have said they do not believe any other suspects are at large.

Enoch is a small town of about 8,000 people located 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City and about equally distant from Las Vegas.

This is a breaking news update. AP’s earlier story follows below.