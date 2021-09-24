Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town

President Joe Biden on Friday said it was “horrible” to see the way agents used horses block people from crossing the Rio Grande and he promised that “people will pay” as a result.

The incident prompted widespread outrage and is under investigation. The agents have been assigned to administrative duties and the Department of Homeland Security said it has suspended the use of horses in Del Rio.

“It was horrible, what you saw to see them treat people like they did,” Biden told reporters. “Those people will pay, there’s an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. ... It’s an embarrassment, but it’s beyond an embarrassment — it’s dangerous, it’s wrong, it sends the wrong message around the world and sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are.”

Homeland Security has said that nearly 2,000 Haitians had been rapidly expelled on flights since Sunday under pandemic powers that deny people the chance to seek asylum. About 3,900 were being processed for a possible return to Haiti or placement in U.S. immigration court proceedings. Others have been released in the U.S. with notices to appear in court or to report to immigration authorities. Thousands have returned to Mexico.