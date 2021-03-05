Official: Less than 5,000 still without water in Jackson

Williams said Friday the storage tanks were filling up. He said after 48 hours of consistent water flow, the city can start sampling the water to see about lifting the boil water notice, which has been in effect since Feb. 16.

City workers are still repairing water main breaks. Around 70 have been patched during the last three weeks, according to a news release.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said that the water crisis has been caused in part because of decades of neglect regarding the city's aging infrastructure. Parts of Jackson's water system are a century old, he said.

A major factor impacting the city's ability to update its system has been a rapidly declining tax base due to white flight. Jackson's tax base began crumbling decades ago, starting after the integration of public schools. The city was 60% white in 1970, according to U.S. census data. In 2021, it is more than 80% Black.

Voters in 2014 overwhelmingly approved an extra 1% sales tax for infrastructure repairs, but the $15 million a year raised is only a fraction of what Jackson needs. Lumumba said close to $2 billion is required to modernize its water system.