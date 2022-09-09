 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Official: 5 found dead in northeastern Maryland home

  • Updated
  • 0

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies called to a northeastern Maryland home Friday morning for a report of a shooting found five bodies, an official said.

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes said five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a few miles from the Delaware state line, The Cecil Whig reported.

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies, Holmes said.

“We got a call indicating multiple people were shot,” he said, adding that investigators were still inside the house.

There was no threat to the public, Holmes said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ELKTON CECIL WHIG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephant chases down a safari group in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News