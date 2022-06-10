 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Official: 1 dead, 3 hurt when fireworks explode in farm fire

  • Updated
  • 0

LA GRANGE, N.C. (AP) — A brush fire on a North Carolina farm caused fireworks to explode inside a container where they were stored, killing one person and injuring three firefighters Friday, authorities said.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud told broadcast outlet WITN of Greenville that one person was confirmed dead from the afternoon blast and three firefighters were hurt, one of them in critical condition.

Stroud said firefighters were dispatched to put out a reported brush fire at a farm in La Grange as flames were approaching a building. He said fields were being burned off when the fire spread and detonated the fireworks stored in a container.

The identities of the dead and injured were not immediately released. Authorities told the station a representative for the property was the person who died at the scene.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WITN-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News