Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

A family lawsuit alleges McClain died as a result of a dramatic increase of lactic acid in his blood caused by excessive force used by police over about 18 minutes, combined with the effects of ketamine. They claim police continued to “torture” McClain after he was restrained, a result of the department’s history of “unconstitutional racist brutality.”

A city review found no evidence to justify officers stopping McClain, who was wearing a ski mask because family said he had anemia that caused him to get cold easily.

Police body camera video shows an officer approaching McClain and saying, “I have a right to stop you because you’re being suspicious.”

“I’m just different. I’m just different, that’s all," McClain exclaims as he's being restrained. "I’m so sorry. I have no gun. I don’t do that stuff. I don’t do any fighting. Why were you attacking me? I don’t do guns. I don’t even kill flies.”

The indictment comes after three Aurora officers, including Rosenblatt, were fired and one resigned last year over photos mimicking the chokehold used on McClain.