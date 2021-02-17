Officer who shot Tyre King, 13, argues race wasn't a factor

"The Columbus Division of Police knew Mason was a dangerous officer long before he killed Tyre, yet they did nothing to stop him," Sean Walton, a lawyer for the family, said by email in response to the new filing.

Mason had been involved in three previous shootings, including a fatality, and was cleared of any wrongdoing in each of those cases.

He shot Tyre in September 2016 while responding to a reported armed robbery. One of the teens Tyre was with had robbed a man on the street to get gas money using an air pistol borrowed from — and immediately handed back to — Tyre, who tucked it into his pants before the group fled from responding police, according to the robber's sworn statements cited in the filing.

Mason said that when he confronted that teen and Tyre as they ran toward him, he repeatedly ordered them to get down but Tyre didn't comply. Instead, he told investigators, Tyre pulled from his waistband what appeared to be a real weapon, and the officer fired three shots in quick succession.

Mason reported that the whole confrontation occurred in 8 seconds or less.

The family's lawsuit also alleged wrongful death, as well as deliberate indifference by Mason in regard to medical care for Tyre after shooting him.