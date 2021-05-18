Officer survives bullet in windshield as chase hits 100 mph

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A passenger in a car fleeing police fired at officers during a high-speed chase that went on for 30 minutes over many narrow South Carolina roads, and officers kept trailing the car even after a bullet lodged in the windshield of a cruiser, just above the steering wheel, authorities said.

The fleeing car reached speeds of more than 100 mph (160 kph), drove mostly on two-lane rural roads and ended in a crash with the driver arrested, but the man who fired at deputies escaped, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

No one was hurt in the chase, but school officials in Chester County switched students at schools nearest the manhunt to online learning for Tuesday as dozens of officers continued to look for the suspect, identified as Tyler Terry, authorities said.

Warrants have been issued for two counts of attempted murder for Terry. The driver of the car, a woman, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light. The sheriff, who was near the county's command center for the manhunt, said he did not have her name immediately available.